Warren County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A detour will be in place along Route 62 this weekend in Warren County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reports a detour will be in place on Route 62 in Pleasant Township, Warren County, in connection with a project to replace the bridge over Lenhart Run.

The detour will be in effect on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.

The 38-mile car detour will be posted using Route 62, Route 127, Tidioute Creek Road (Route 3009), Route 27, and Route 6.

A 68-mile truck detour will be posted using Route 62, Route 36, Route 27, and Route 6.

According to PennDOT, one lane of the bridge is expected to reopen by 8 p.m. on Sunday with traffic controlled by a temporary signal.

Visit 511pa.com for the latest detours, traffic conditions and more.