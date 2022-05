A Warren County woman has pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the death of her daughter.

The Warren County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that Patti Jo Vargason of Tidioute entered that plea Thursday.

Vargason’s two-year-old daughter was the subject of an extensive search last August after the toddler went into the Allegheny River.

The child’s body was later found about a mile south of where she reportedly fell in. Her death was ruled a drowning.