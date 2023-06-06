(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Work on the Warren roundabout will soon move to the next phase, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

PennDOT is reporting work on the roundabout at Market Street, Pennsylvania Ave, and Water Street, in the City of Warren, Warren County, will be moving to the second stage of work the week of June 14.

Stage two will take six weeks to complete and will include opening a portion of the roundabout to eastbound traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue. The project also includes sidewalks, crosswalks, truck aprons and updated lighting and drainage work.

Traffic on Market Street and Pennsylvania Avenue westbound will be detoured as follows:

Market Street southbound – Route 62 to Laurel Street to Pennsylvania Avenue.

– Route 62 to Laurel Street to Pennsylvania Avenue. Market Street northbound – Langdon Drive to Clark Street to Pennsylvania Avenue to Laurel Street to Route 62.

– Langdon Drive to Clark Street to Pennsylvania Avenue to Laurel Street to Route 62. Pennsylvania Avenue westbound – Market Street to Route 62 to Laurel Street.

– Market Street to Route 62 to Laurel Street. Truck Detour for Pennsylvania Avenue westbound to Market Street northbound – Pennsylvania Avenue eastbound to Glade Bridge to Route 6 to Ludlow Street to Pennsylvania Avenue to Laurel Street to Route 62.

PennDOT notes access to all businesses in the area will be maintained.

Visit 511pa.com for real-time road conditions.