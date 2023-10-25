(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A retired veteran was inducted into the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

This year’s inductee is Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Wesley E. Craig, Jr., of Oreland, PA (Montgomery County), who served over 40 years in the Army, culminating his military career as the adjutant general of Pennsylvania, according to the announcement.

The induction ceremony took place at Fort Indiantown Gap Community Club, Bldg. 9-65, Fisher Ave, Annville, PA, at 2 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2023.

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Hall of Fame recognizes exceptional service to the department, the Pennsylvania National Guard and Pennsylvania’s veterans.

Watch the full ceremony below:

Major General Wesley E. Craig served as the Adjutant General of Pennsylvania from February 2011 to January 2015.

In this cabinet level position, he was the commander of the Pennsylvania National Guard and

oversaw state benefits and services for veterans throughout the commonwealth.

As a member of the PNG, Craig commanded at every level from platoon through Division. The DMVA reports he served as the commanding general of the 28th lnfantry Division from 2003 to 2006. Additionally, he served as commander of the 56th lnfantry Brigade, the First Squadron, 104th Armored Cavalry, and held multiple assignments within the 104th Cavalry.

He also had a full-time civilian career in the retail industry in Philadelphia during his first 31

years in the PNG.

Craig is a native of Philadelphia and an Honor Graduate from the Temple University Army

ROTC program. He is a 1993 Graduate of the U.S. Army War College.

Biographies and more information about the DMVA Hall of Fame can be found here.