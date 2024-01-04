(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania and northeastern U.S. dairy industry leaders, along with PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, have unveiled the butter sculpture to be featured during the 2024 PA Farm Show at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The 1,000-pound diorama in dairy is titled A Table for All: Pennsylvania Dairy Connects Communities. Watch the sculpture’s announcement in the player above.

Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, of Conshohocken, crafted the sculpture to reflect the 2024 Farm Show theme, Connecting Our Communities, and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of PA Preferred, a statewide brand for locally grown and made agricultural products.

“Creating art that showcases the hard work of dairy farmers is an immense source of pride for us,” said Jim Victor. “We also enjoy knowing that the sculpture tells an impactful story about the importance of agriculture,” added Marie Pelton.

The pair has crafted 22 PA Farm Show butter sculptures since 1995. This is the 33rd year of the crowd-pleasing annual buttery attraction.

When this year’s Farm Show concludes, the butter from the sculpture will be recycled at Reinford Farms in Juniata County and converted into renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester.

The 2024 Farm Show runs Saturday, Jan. 6, through Saturday, Jan. 13. Learn more about the Farm Show’s schedule on their website.