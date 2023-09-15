Allegheny County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One lucky Allegheny County Powerball player is $150,000 richer. A winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, Sept. 13 drawing in Gibsonia.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 22-30-37-44-45, and the red Powerball 18 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

Smoker Friendly at 5325 Route 8 in Gibsonia, Allegheny County, earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Also this week, a Lancaster County player won $1,301,286.74 on the online game Jackpot Spectacular; a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Tuesday, September 12 drawing in Bucks County worth $450,000; a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold for the Monday, September 11 drawing in Dauphin County; and a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold for the Monday, September 11 drawing in Philadelphia.

The Powerball jackpot will be at an estimated annuity value of $596 million, or $288.2 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Sept. 16.