PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing.

According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000.

The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of 11. The Power Play number was 02, however, no players matched all five numbers and purchased the Power Play to win $2 million.

The ticket, worth an estimated annuity value of $206.9 million, or $122.3 million cash, less

applicable withholding, was sold at a Sheetz in New Stanton.

Nine players in Pennsylvania matched four of five numbers to win $100. More than 1,200 players won $7, and more than 16,000 players won $4 during the drawing.

You can check the PA Lottery website or the abc27 PA Lottery results page.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the big winner and our retailer for selling this big

Powerball jackpot-winning ticket,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

“Thanks to our network of almost 10,000 retailers and players across Pennsylvania, over the

past 50 years the Lottery has been able to fulfill its mission of responsibly generating funds for

programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.”

The last time the Powerball® jackpot was won in Pennsylvania was back in March 2018,

when a $456.7 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Lancaster County.