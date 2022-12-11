Holiday festivities kicked off at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg on Sunday.

Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf invited the public to join them for a Holiday Open House at the Governor’s Residence, located at 2035 North Front Street, and held in conjunction with the Historic Harrisburg Association’s Annual Candlelight House Tour.

“The holiday season is such a wonderful time of year to visit the Governor’s Residence,” said First Lady Frances Wolf. “Tom and I are thrilled to welcome everyone for an afternoon of breathtaking decorations, cheerful entertainment, and delicious holiday treats.”

In addition, volunteer contributors to this year’s holiday decorations at the Residence include:

Students from Tri-Valley School in Schuylkill County, who made ornaments for the Children’s Tree;

Denise Treaster and Julie Shade from Harristown Enterprises, Inc. (Dauphin County), who designed and decorated the Laurel Room;

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania (Strasburg, PA), who designed and installed the railroad display under the Children’s Tree in the State Dining Room;

Stephany Dugan and Alison Dugan from ReCovered (Clearfield County), who designed and decorated the Grand Hall Entrance;

Mark Vickrey from Blooms by Vickrey (Cumberland County), who designed and decorated the Family Dining Room;

Shawn Durborow-Bowersox from Paper Moon Flowers and Events (Dauphin County), who designed and decorated the Erie Room;

The Wolf Family, who decorated the State Entrance;

Staff from Constituent Services in the Governor’s Office, who decorated the Governor’s Library; and

Staff from the Governor’s Residence, who decorated the First Lady’s Office.

The American Red Cross Holidays for Heroes program presented holiday cards for visitors to fill out for local veterans.

Visitors also have the opportunity to view a collection of non-representational, abstract quilt and fiber works by York-based Polly Stetler, the current art exhibition on display at the Governor’s Residence.

For those unable to attend the open house this Sunday, the Governor’s Residence will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 for holiday tours. Both the Holiday Open House and tours are free, and reservations are not required.