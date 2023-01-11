Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, that a $3.2 million investment is being made to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/snowmobile projects throughout Pennsylvania.

According to a release from the DCNR, the grants needed for the project are from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) through Pennsylvania’s 2022-2023 budget and other federal and state funds.

“In addition to many other benefits, trails contribute to the vitality of our communities by making them places where people want to live and locate a business,” Dunn said. “They are a perfect use of the federal recovery funds intended to help our economy rebuild after the pandemic and we worked hard to get them on the ground quickly.”

The seven trails awarded grants include:

Construction of 4.45 miles of new trail and rehabilitation of half a mile;

Grants to Allentown, Hanover Township, and the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor that will complete a 2.75-mile connection of the D&L Trail, a priority trail gap through the Lehigh Valley;

Construction of 1.5 miles of the Knox and Kane Trail and a “Four Seasons” trailhead in Forest County;

Construction of 0.75 miles of the Chester Creek Trail in the City of Chester, Delaware County;

Design for 0.7 miles of the Cobbs Creek Trail in Philadelphia; and

A study of the feasibility of a 2-mile extension to the Green River Trail in Green County.

Investments from the ATV and Snowmobile restricted accounts generated from registration fees are being made into the following projects:

Pennsylvania Snowmobile Statewide Association, $52,000 for a mini-grant program;

Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Clearfield County, $73,500, for a master plan for an ATV trailhead at Treasure Lake Cayman Landing campground; and

Ulysses Township, Potter County, $50,000 for the Old Route 6 ATV/Snowmobile bridge over Pine Creek.

For a complete list of grants by county, check the DCNR’s website.