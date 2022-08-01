The Wolf Administration is shining a spotlight on the efforts to get people into good jobs while also keeping them in Pennsylvania.

In Harrisburg on Monday, a group that was led by the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) outlined the success of the PAsmart initiative.

Since 2018, the program has earmarked more than $40 million for apprenticeships and industry partnerships.

Officials said that the need for this investment has grown since the start of the pandemic. They call PAsmart a win-win.

Watch the full PA Cast news conference below:

“Workers advance their careers and earn more and feel more valued. Employers who directly invest in their workers build a pipeline of talent they need to grow their business,” said Jennifer Berrier, Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

According to the federal numbers, as of May there were twice as many available jobs as people looking for work.