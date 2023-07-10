(WHTM) – York County District Attorney Dave Sunday is running for the Republican nomination for Attorney General.

abc27 News confirmed that Sunday will be the first Republican to formally enter the race. He joins three Democrats who have already declared their candidacies for the position: Eugene DePasquale, Keir Bradford-Grey, and Joe Khan.

Sunday has worked as a prosecutor in York County since 2009 and became District Attorney in 2018.

Rumors of Sunday’s interest in the Attorney General race emerged in late June when a campaign consultant told the Associated Press that Sunday was considering a run.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, who was appointed by Governor Josh Shapiro to fill the remaining two years of his term at AG, has said she will not run in 2024.

The attorney general’s office has a budget of about $120 million annually and plays a critical role in arresting drug traffickers, fighting gun trafficking, defending state laws in court and protecting consumers from predatory practices.

The office helped lead state attorneys general in settlement talks with pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturers over the opioid crisis. It also played a central role in defending the integrity of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election against repeated attempts to overturn it in state and federal courts by former President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republican allies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report