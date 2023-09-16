(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania residents can now talk directly with Governor Josh Shapiro and his administration over text messaging through a new service.

On Friday, September 16 Governor Shapiro announced on social media that Pennsylvanians can now text him and his administration directly with their questions and concerns at 717-788-8990.

Residents can also receive direct updates on actions the administration is taking and connect with Commonwealth resources along with any questions or what they see as the most important issues affecting them.

“Whether I’m visiting small businesses in Scranton, making a major announcement in Erie, or coming to your area to meet with you and your neighbors – I want to share it with you directly,” said Governor Josh Shapiro.

Text messages will be sent directly to subscribers without selling user data or algorithm.

For more information on efforts from the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to connect with Pennsylvanians online and other recent efforts, check out their website here.