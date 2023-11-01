(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police in Corry announced they will be holding a free child car seat safety check at their barracks.

PSP Corry said the free car seat check will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their barracks located at 11088 US Rt. 6 East.

Appointments are not necessary but they are preferred. To schedule an appointment, contact PSP Corry at 814-663-2043.

With the area receiving its first taste of winter weather since April on Tuesday night, it’s important to remember to take extra precautions while driving and to make sure any child in the car is safely secured in their car seat.