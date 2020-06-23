Pennsylvania State Police explain investigation of double murder case

Two men are behind bars and now Pennsylvania State Police are working to figure out what led to the deaths of two homicide victims.

State Police acknowledge the collaboration it took in order to arrest the prime suspect in this case. A case they say involved nine crime scenes, five cars, two two suspects, and two victims.

An investigation that began with a traffic stop turned into a missing person and stolen vehicle case, and one that law enforcement is thankful to find the primary suspect for.

“There’s no doubt that Mr. Potthoff had not been apprehended, and remind you he was apprehended with a firearm, had he not been apprehended his murderous crime spree would’ve no doubt continued. There would’ve been other victims in his path,” says District Attorney Jack Daneri.

25-year old Cody Potthoff is facing two 1st-degree murder charges for the death of 41-year old Ian Welden and 66-year old John Burick. These murders occurring less than a week after Potthoff allegedly attempted to kill Eli Malinowski in the city of Erie.

State police explaining that at this time, they do not believe there are any other victims. And as for what they believe led to the deadly spree: “That’s still being looked into, what exactly was going on through his mind and why he committed this crime spree,” says Sargent Matthew Bly, criminal investigation section supervisor for the Pennsylvania State Police Troop E.

As State Police lay out the timeline of this case, they’re still asking for the communities help to fill in some of the gaps.

“To understand the complexity of this situation, criminal investigators when they found out one location they went door to door looking for video evidence someone who had seen them. There is still a few gaps in this timeline, if you have information that can fill in any of these gaps please call Pennsylvania State Police,” says Captain Kirk Reese, commanding officer for Pennsylvania State Police Troop E.

24-year old Cameron Zimmerman is also being charged in this case as an accomplice with abuse of a corpse.

The district attorney explains that Potthoff’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2nd.