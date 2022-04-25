The Pennsylvania Tourism Office is partnering with Voices Underground and the Wolf Administration to offer their support for this year’s Juneteenth Festivals across the commonwealth.

Seven grants of up to $15,000 each were announced as part of the state’s commitment toward becoming the nation’s leader in African American Cultural Heritage Tourism.

Those events that are held on June 19th will celebrate the beauty of black culture through music, performance, visual arts, food and more.

“This history and the things that we can do to make people within our community feel like they belong. That is so important and part of this celebration of celebrating Juneteenth, is making sure that people feel that they can not only be in a community, but that they actually belong in a community,” said Loraine Jones, President of State College Chapter of the NAACP.

This is the first year of the “Journeying Toward Freedom” Grant program.