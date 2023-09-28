(WHTM) – Fall and winter trout stocking will begin across Pennsylvania’s streams and lakes starting on Oct. 2.

The stocking, which will continue through mid-December, will include approximately 117,500 hatchery raised adult Rainbow, Brown, and Brook trout.

In October alone the Fishing and Boat Commission says there will be nearly 88,000 trout stocked into 53 lakes and 40 stream sections.

“Anglers who spend time on the water during the fall season, especially, are surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery and comfortable temperatures of the year,” said Robert Brown, PFBC Deputy Director of Field Operations. “The enjoyment of fishing on a stream or lake in fall and winter can be even more enjoyable when you plan your adventure around stocked trout fishing opportunities. The chance to catch stocked trout complements the world-class wild trout fisheries that also come alive around the same time the leaves start changing colors.”

Trout stocked during fall and winter can be fished immediately and anglers ages 16 and older must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and trout permit.

The extended trout season runs from September 5. 2023, through February 19, 2024, with a daily creel limit of three trout at least seven inches long.

Anyone boating is also reminded to wear a life jacket as water temperatures can quickly drop in the fall and winter months.