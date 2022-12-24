The Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) has urged residents for their help during this holiday weekend, urging them to conserve electricity to help ease power demands.

This comes after the power grid operator for mid-Atlantic region of the PJM interconnection issued expanded cold weather and request for conservation requests in Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia and 12 more states.

PJM has asked its customers to reduce their electricity between Dec., 24 at 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Dec. 25 if their health allows them to do so in an effort to reduce stress on the power grid that currently services nearly 65 million people.

Some tips provided for conserving electricity include:

Setting thermostats lower than usual

Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers

Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances

PJM said they will continue to carefully monitor the power supply conditions and is coordinating efforts among generators, power suppliers and local utilities.