PennWest Edinboro held its spring commencement ceremonies to celebrate the achievements of more than 600 graduates.

The ceremonies began at 10 a.m. at McComb Fieldhouse. Acting President Bernotsky gave degrees to the graduates during the two ceremonies.

“So excited, it was four long years. Ready to put our hard work to the test. Four years for these bagpipes it was worth it, and this piece of paper,” said a pair of graduates.

Speakers at the commencement included Kathy Pape who is the chair of PennWest’s Council of Trustees and Daniel Higham, who is a past president of the Edinboro Alumni Association board of directors.