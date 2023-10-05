October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Perry Square was covered with pink.

Thursday night was “Pink Perry Square,” an event to celebrate breast cancer survivors and draw attention to the importance of early detection, the event was sponsored by UPMC Hamot, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital.

“Pink Perry Square” featured the breast cancer journeys of two local women as well as remarks by physicians from UPMC Hamot`s breast health center.

“It brings the community together, it raises awareness among a very diverse group of people and it gives people opportunity to learn more and to hear the stories from survivors to hear from physicians like myself of what we are able to do for them and that we care,” said Margaret Glenn, breast radiologists.

At least 200 people attended the event and a countdown was also held to turn the fountains pink with lights.