PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years
News
by:
Nexstar Media Wire
Posted:
Jan 22, 2021 / 02:36 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2021 / 02:36 PM EST
Baseball’s home run record holder Hank Aaron acknowledges the crowd as he is introduced before throwing out the first pitch of a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Mariners in 1999, in Seattle, WA. (DAN LEVINE/AFP via Getty Images)
Hank Aaron signs autographs for some of the Atlanta Braves players before ceremonies that unveiled the Hank Aaron Award on the 25th anniversary of his historic 755th home run in1999. The Hank Aaron Award will be based on the player’s combined numbers of hits, home runs and RBI and is scheduled to be presented to the best hitter in each league Championship Series. (STEVE SCHAEFER/AFP via Getty Images)
Baseball legend and Home Run King Hank Aaron throws out the first pitch at the 2000 All-Star game at Turner Field in Atlanta. (ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Bill Clinton gives Hank Aaron the Presidential Citizens Medal award January 8, 2001 at the White House in Washiongton, DC. The Presidential Citizens Medal was established by President Richard Nixon in 1969 to recognize exemplary service by any citizen. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Newsmakers)
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali (L) and baseball home run king Henry “Hank” Aaron (R) confer after US President Bill Clinton presented them with the Presidential Citizens Medal during ceremonies at the White House. Ali and Aaron were among the 28 honorees recognized for remarkable service and accomplishments in a variety of fields. (STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images)
President George W. Bush presents baseball great Hank Aaron with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award during a ceremony in 2002, at the White House. The medal is the highest civilian award given to those who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Baseball Hall of Fame member Hank Aaron and wife Billye Aaron attend the Brown v. Board of Education 50th Anniversary Gala on May 17, 2004, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Boitano/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a poster honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a statue at honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a plaque at honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
National Baseball Hall of Fame members Ernie Banks (L) and Hank Aaron pose at the afterparty for the premiere of Paramounts’ “Coach Carter” at The Highland on January 13, 2005, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Hank Aaron looks at his photo after it was unveiled on a Boeing 757 June 18, 2007, in Atlanta, Georgia. Aaron hit 755 home runs during his career. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)
A statue of former Milwaukee Brewers player Hank Aaron is seem outside the stadium prior to the Brewers hosting the St. Louis Cardinals during Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 10, 2011, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Former Major League Baseball player Hank Aaron poses at the after party for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ “42” at the Chinese Theatre on April 9, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
A general view of the jumbotron in centerfield as Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is honored on the 40th anniversary of his 715th homer prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets at Turner Field on April 8, 2014, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Hall of Famer Hank Aaron speaks during the presentation of the 2015 Hank Aaron Award prior to Game Four of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers is presented the Hank Aaron award by Joe Torre and Hank Aaron prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Matt Slocum-Pool/Getty Images)
Hank Aaron waves to fans before making some brief statements at a ceremony 23 September to commemorate the last regular season home game to be held at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga . The stadium is scheduled to be torn down at the conclusion of this season as the Braves will move to the Olympic Stadium next year. (Photo credit should read DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images)
