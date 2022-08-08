(NEXSTAR) – Singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, and activist Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her husband John Easterling announced Monday.
Best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in “Grease,” Newton-John won four Grammys with five No. 1 hits, 10 top 10 hits, and two chart-topping albums in the 1970s.
Here is a look at Newton-John through the years, from her time on “Grease” to being made a dame – the female equivalent of a knight – for her singing, acting, and charitable work supporting cancer research.
Newton-John was well known for sharing her journey with breast cancer, serving as a “symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years,” Easterling wrote.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.