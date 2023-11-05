(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The first round of the 2023 District 10 football playoffs is in the books and the matchups are set for the semi-finals and more in some cases.
Semi-final games are set and here are the matchups.
Class 1A matchups
- Lakeview v.s Mercer 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Slippery Rock High School
- Cambridge Springs v.s Eisenhower 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Titusville High School
Class 2A matchups
- Farrell v.s Wilmington 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Hickory High School
- Mercyhurst Prep v.s Sharpsville 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Fairview High School
Class 3A matchups
- Sharon v.s Oil City 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 10 at Slippery Rock University
- Hickory v.s Grove City Friday Nov. 10 at Farrell High School
Class 4A matchups
Meadville v.s University Prep 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Meadville High School.
Class 5A matchups
Cathedral Prep v.s Hollidaysburg 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Mansion Park, Altoona
Class 6A matchup
McDowell will not play this week and will face the winner of State College v.s Altoona on Nov. 17 or 18