Pilot killed during fatal plane crash in Grove City identified

The Mercer County coroner has identified the pilot that was killed during a fatal plane crash near Grove City on November 24th.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Richard Briggs of Cuyahoga Falls.

Briggs was the operator of a single engine Cessna 210 aircraft that went down in a wooded area near Tri-County Industries in Pine Township.

According to investigators at the scene, one passenger, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital in Youngstown by helicopter to be treated for severe burns.

The FAA began the investigation on Friday November 26th.

