Pitt-Titusville following university’s vaccine requirement; campus reaches 100% compliance

The University of Pittsburgh is now enforcing its vaccine mandate that requires all faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a vaccination exemption, otherwise they risk being un-enrolled at the university.

The university-wide mandate states that currently enrolled students who are unvaccinated will not be eligible to enroll in the Spring 2022 term or live in the residence halls.

Also, current faculty, staff and postdocs will be subject to disciplinary action that could include termination of employment.

At Pitt-Titusville campus, there has been no disenrollment of any students or staff.

One campus employee said that she has no problem with the university vaccine mandate and it actually benefits everybody.

“My thoughts are is that everybody should get vaccinated. I think it would help the economy, it would get people back into work, and everything else and the kids would be in school, the way they should be if everybody was vaccinated. We wouldn’t have to worry about it,” said Laura Johnson, General Manager, Pitt-Titusville Dining Hall.

Johnson believes that people need to do their research.

“If they are against it to find out that it is not a bad thing, they have done it in the past where they have mandated it,” Johnson said.

According to the vaccine mandate, even if you are working or taking classes 100% remotely, faculty, staff and students either need to be vaccinated or receive a vaccination exemption for medical, religious, or strong moral or ethical beliefs.

Below is the full statement from the Interim President: