Cell phone service was one of several topics discussed at the Presque Isle State Park advisory committee meeting Thursday afternoon.

In spring of 2022, community members and state representatives created a plan to address cell phone service issues along Erie’s lakeshore.

State Representative Pat Harkins said they’re one step closer to improving cell service at Presque Isle State Park. He said the lack of cell service is a safety concern for anyone visiting the park.

Harkins said stakholders are working together to resolve the issue.

“We met with the phone company And the providers to see what the reason was that we don’t have good coverage and how we can correct that hopefully last year and a half leaving a lot of strides, and we were assured recently from the carriers as well as state attorneys that somethings in the works,” Rep. Harkins said.

Harkins added they’re going to make the tower by the service center about 10 feet taller.