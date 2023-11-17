Some children in Erie are now a little more prepared for winter as they recieve brand new coats.

PNC Bank donated new coats to local children at St. Benedict School on East 9th Street. More than 100 coats were provided Friday and more than 1,000 coats will be distributed in Erie, Warren, Crawford and several other Counties this year.

The regional president said it’s great to see these preschoolers receive their new winter gear.

“It’s always a good time to invest in our young people and as excited as PNC is to do this, we’re even more excited to see the reactions by the recipient children. For them, the holidays come a little sooner,” said Jim Stevenson, regional president.

This is the 15th year PNC Bank has worked with Operation Warm Coat which assists families in need in several communities.