Police expect all 9 injured in Providence shooting to recover

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The identities of nine victims who were wounded in what police believe to be the largest shooting in Providence’s history will be released later on Friday, according to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. on Carolina Avenue. The nine victims include eight men and one woman who range in age from 19 to 25, according to Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements. He said eight of the victims were shot, while the ninth was injured by glass shards.

While two of the victims remain in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital, Clements said they’re all expected to survive.

Clements said the shooting was not random and stemmed from a feud between two groups, both of which are known to police.

The investigation revealed one of the groups pulled up in front of a home on Carolina Avenue – where the other group was outside on the front porch – and opened fire, according to Paré.

The two groups exchanged gunfire for several minutes, Paré said. In total, he estimates 20 to 30 shots were fired.

Clements believes this may be the largest shooting in the city’s history, and said this classifies as a mass shooting by federal standards.

“We have taken a lot of guns off the streets this year,” Clements said. “We don’t shy away from the fact that we have a gun issue in this city. It’s unfortunate that young men in this community have no regard for life at times.”

Mayor Jorge Elorza said in response to the incident, Providence Police will be stepping up patrols in the neighborhood. He also made it clear that the city will not tolerate the ongoing gun violence.

“There are too many guns and there are too many young people in our community ready to use them,” Elorza said. “We have to address this issue from both of those angles.”

Gov. Dan McKee called the incident “a devastating act of violence.”

“Our thoughts are with the victims of the shooting and their families,” he said. “Together, we can and must do more to end gun violence and keep our communities safe.”

No arrests have been made, however, Clements believes some of the victims and the suspects “may be one and the same.”

Paré said they’re also working to identify others who were involved but not injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clements directly by calling (401) 272-3121.