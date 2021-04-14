Police: Former teacher exposed himself to students

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former teacher in Erie County faces charges after police say he exposed himself to several teenagers in 2019 at a campsite in Clarington.

Robert Ludwig, 44, was a teacher at Harbor Creek School District and is already facing charges for sending sexually explicit text messages to students. These text messages were found after an investigation where multiple students said Ludwig exposed himself on a camping trip in Clarington. These situations are being tried as two separate cases.

The victims told police they were staying at a camper with Ludwig in the summer of 2019 when he exposed himself to the teens on multiple occasions. Troopers investigated the teens’ cell phones when they discovered Ludwig was sending hundreds of text messages, some of which contained sexual content. Ludwig also encouraged the student to delete the messages, according to the charges filed.

Ludwig is currently awaiting trial for sending the messages. He was charged in August 2020.

In this case, he has been charged with corruption of minors and indecent exposure and has a preliminary hearing June 1.