Police Investigate Hit & Run that Heavily Damaged a Parked Car

(CNN)A 10th person has died from Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), a rare mosquito-borne illness.It's the fourth Massachusetts resident to die from EEE, which can cause brain swelling, in 2019. Previous deaths occurred in Connecticut, Michigan and Rhode Island.This year's EEE outbreak has been particularly severe, with 27 human cases of the virus in six states since August.Several animals, mostly horses and goats, have gotten the virus, too. A Mexican gray wolf pup died at a Michigan zoo last week after an EEE diagnosis, though officials said it was rare for canines to contract the illness.If local health officials have issued EEE warnings for your county, don't panic. Here's how to keep your family, including its furrier members, safe from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends EPA-approved mosquito repellents, particularly those that contain DEET, a powerful active ingredient in many repellents, or the oil of lemon eucalyptus.Luckily, it's quite rare for domestic animals like cats and dogs to be diagnosed with EEE (it's named for its prevalence in horses, after all). It's still possible though, so ask your veterinarian for a repellent approved for animal use.Unless you have a stable of horses, you can't get an EEE vaccine. The only EEE shot is made exclusively for equines.