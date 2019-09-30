Police Investigate Hit & Run that Heavily Damaged a Parked Car

Erie police are investigating a hit and run that occurred around 2:30am Monday morning. The accident happened in the 200 block of west 26th street. Initial calls came out for a one vehicle accident into a tree. According to police, when they arrived on scene they discovered the van had been struck by another vehicle that apparently left the scene with a force great enough to cause heavy damage to the rear of the vehicle and push it into a nearby tree.
Police are still trying to identify the driver of the striking vehicle. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Erie Police at 870-1120.