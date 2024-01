(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Pennsylvania woman reported an online scam involving puppies.

PSP Lewis Run was first notified of the scam on Dec. 12 after a Lewis Run woman said she paid for a puppy through an ad she saw online but did not receive a dog.

Police said the victim sent two debit transactions of $100 to the person claiming to be selling the puppies but did not receive one.

State police continue to investigate.