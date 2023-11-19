(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– State police are investigating a theft by deception after a Warren County woman was scammed out of more than $30,000.

According to PSP Corry, troopers were first notified on Oct., 29 after a Freehold Twp. resident sent $34,000 cash through the mail to another Facebook user she had been interacting with.

The United State Postal Inspector was notified of the package containing the money and the postal service was able to be find it before being delivered.

No suspects are known at this time and police continue to investigate.