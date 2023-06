(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– City of Erie Police are investigating after a woman was shot over night at a local marina.

Calls came in around 2 a.m. Saturday morning for a shooting at the Captain John E. Lampe Marina at the foot of Port Access Road that left a 22 year old woman injured.

The woman was taken to UPMC Hamot and is in stable condition.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.