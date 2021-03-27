Police investigating shooting on German Street

Erie Police and emergency crews are on scene of a shooting Saturday evening.

The calls came out for a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of German Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Erie County 911, two people were shot.

One was taken to the hospital and the other was treated on scene by EmergyCare ambulance.

There is no word yet on the severity of any injuries at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and we will have the very latest as it becomes available.

