Police pursuit ends in car sliding off the road in Girard Township

Around 11:45 p.m. on October 30th, A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Company and West County Paramedics were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident on Route 20 and Fairplain Road in Girard Township.

Pennsylvania State Police and Girard Police Department were reportedly in pursuit of a vehicle that eventually slid off the road way due to wet road conditions.

The vehicle slid of the intersection of Fairplain Road and Ridge Road.

A.F. Dobler assisted with traffic control and was quickly placed back in service.

No injuries were reported from this accident. No word has been released on if anyone was arrested from this scene.

