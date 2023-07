SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement agencies responded to Henry Hudson Park on Tuesday morning after a body was reportedly spotted in the Hudson River. The Bethlehem Police Department and the Selkirk Fire Department were able to recover the body from the river.

According to the police, the deceased individual appears to be a black female. No other information is available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

