Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that involved a commercial tanker on Route 6 on Dec. 28.

PennDOT announced that Route 6 in Erie County is closed from the intersection with Old Valley Road in Union Township through the intersection with Vincent Road in LeBeouf Township.

PennDOT has recommended drivers utilize Flatts Road and Route 97 for the time being. Another vehicle was overturned along with the tanker truck, causing emergency services to dedicate time to clear out the roadway.

The status of those involved is unknown at this time.

PennDOT estimates that the closed area on Route 6 will reopen around midnight.