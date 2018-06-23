News

Police Search On-Going Along Pittsburgh Ave.

Posted: Jun 23, 2018 01:52 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2018 05:47 PM EDT

Breaking News..... Police Search Along Pittsburgh Ave.
Millcreek Police, Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police are busy searching for a person in the area of West 32nd Street and Pittsburgh Ave. The State Police can't release any info at this time but we know the search has been on-going for several hours and is not for a lost person. The subject is wanted for some sort of legal violation. We have a crew on-scene and will bring you the latest on JET 24 Action News at 6 pm.

