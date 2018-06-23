Police Search On-Going Along Pittsburgh Ave.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Breaking News..... Police Search Along Pittsburgh Ave.

Millcreek Police, Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police are busy searching for a person in the area of West 32nd Street and Pittsburgh Ave. The State Police can't release any info at this time but we know the search has been on-going for several hours and is not for a lost person. The subject is wanted for some sort of legal violation. We have a crew on-scene and will bring you the latest on JET 24 Action News at 6 pm.