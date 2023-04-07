Police are searching a location in Massachusetts as part of the investigation into the murder of Harmony Montgomery in December 2019, Attorney General John M. Formella said.

Formella provided no other information about the search underway in Revere, just outside Boston. But Formella urged “caution against any speculation related to the potential results of this search.” Police from New Hampshire and Massachusetts State Police troopers are among law enforcement involved in the search, Formella said.

The last reported sighting of Harmony was in December 2019, when she was five years old. Police didn’t open a missing person’s investigation until December 2021, after she was reported missing by her mother, who lost custody of her daughter in 2018.

In August, authorities said the missing-person case had become a homicide investigation. Two months later, the girl’s father, Adam Montgomery, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors allege that he struck Harmony repeatedly in the head with a closed fist.

Police continue to ask for the public’s assistance in their search for Harmony’s remains. Anyone with information on her murder or the location of her remains, is asked to call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to the case at 603-203-6060.