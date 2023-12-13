ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning on December 13, New York State Police will increase patrols and DWI checkpoints to crack down on impaired driving this holiday season. The national enforcement initiative will run through January 1, 2024.

“Impaired driving is reckless, dangerous, and illegal, and we have zero tolerance for it on New York roadways,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re sending a clear message this holiday season that those in violation of our vehicle and traffic laws will be ticketed or face criminal charges.”

In addition to cracking down on impaired driving, police will be on the lookout for distracted drivers and those not properly buckled. Law enforcement will also target drivers violating the Move Over Law, which requires motorists to use caution when passing emergency vehicles stopped in or on the side of roadways.

Motorists who need to use their phones are urged to stop at rest stops, service, and parking areas along state highways. During last year’s crackdown, 3,028 motorists were ticketed for distracted driving, and 3,139 individuals were arrested for impaired driving.

New Yorkers are encouraged to utilize the free Have a Plan app offered by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the NYS STOP-DWI Foundation. Users can call a cab or ride share and even report a drunk or drugged driver.