NEW YORK (AP) — A newly elected New York Republican whose life story has come under question since his election to the U.S. House of Representatives said Thursday that he plans to respond to the concerns.

In a statement on Twitter, Rep.-elect George Santos said, “I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on.”

Questions have been raised this week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during the campaign for the 3rd Congressional District.

The Queens resident said he had obtained a degree from Baruch College, but the school said that couldn’t be confirmed. Santos also said he had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but neither company could find any records verifying that.

An attorney for Santos called the stories, first printed by The New York Times, a smear but didn’t answer questions about the concerns.

An email seeking more information about Santos’ plans to talk was sent to the attorney’s office on Thursday.

Court records also showed that Santos had had financial issues, including being put under eviction proceedings three times between 2014 and 2017 over unpaid rent.

Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.