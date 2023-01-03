State Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, was elected as Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday, according to a release.

“I’m proud to say that I’ve served the residents of the 126th Legislative District for the last decade, and I’m humbled to now serve every Pennsylvanian,” Rozzi said. “As speaker, my goal is to remain nonpartisan in order to deliver a sense of unity within the legislature. It’s past time that we work together and restore trust in the people’s House.”

Rozzi affirmed in the release that while at the rostrum, typical politics and the division they subsequently create will have no place in the House chamber. He added that his top priority as speaker is to put people over politics and remove instances of hyper-partisanship.

“Sometimes Republicans will win, and sometimes Democrats will win, and that is fine, so long as the beneficiaries are the people of this commonwealth,” he said.