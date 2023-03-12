A competition at the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend brought challengers from all across Pennsylvania.

This weekend, an 8-ball pool tournament with state titles on the line.

It’s one of the largest 8-ball tournaments in all of the United States, bringing in nearly 2,400 competitors this year.

More than 200 pool tables were set up for a showdown of the best of the best throughout the state.

An organizer said that the weekend filled with competition brings a large amount of revenue into the city of Erie.

“The Sports Commission and the Visitors Bureau has done an impact study on this. In about one weekend, it’s about $650,000 to Erie,” said Ed Borgia, executive director & a master instructor.

Sunday was the final day of the tournament, featuring the finals of the Pennsylvania State Teams Championship, featuring both juniors and adults.

One pool instructor shared with us what’s so rewarding about teaching the youth how to play.

“Seeing them improve. When they first start out, they can barely hold a stick, they’re not sure what to do, and then a month or two later, a year later, they’re running racks, they’re playing great, it’s just fun to watch,” said Tom Comi, a junior pool instructor.

A competitor in the junior tournament explained how he got his start in the sport.

“I was probably around four-years-old when I started playing in my grandpa’s basement and my dad’s really the one that got me into it. He really inspired me to do better. Once I finally took it and took off with it, it’s a never-ending thing,” said Nick Stratton, a junior pool competitor.

The pool community in Erie has thrived for the past 30 years, with a main goal being to engage with the youth and change the stigma surrounding the sport.

“I teach kids to play pool. In the last 30 years I’ve had 70 state champions and 17 world champions. And they’re all from the Erie area,” Ed Borgia went on to say. “This is an activity and something to be proud of.”

The State 8-ball tournament is always held at the start of March here in Erie.