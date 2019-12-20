Portion of I-79 closed near Meadville

Erie Coke employees found out Thursday morning that the plant has been shut down. Kalob Steele is one of those who now don't have a job. He worked at the plant for over 3 years. "It's a shock we all had a feeling like it was coming and to find out 6 days before Christmas that we no longer have jobs is stressful," said Steele.

Todd Clary the United Steel Workers Staff rep said he's been diligently working through the day to help workers in this tough time. "Trying to get them on unemployment, TA assistance, and job placement," he said. Most people who live in Erie are well aware of the plant's ongoing legal battle. Tom Faulkner was part of the reopening of the plant 40 years ago. Now he says the shutdown is a positive thing because of the environmental impact the plant has had.