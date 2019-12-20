Portion of I-79 closed near Meadville

We’ve just gotten word that a section of Interstate 79, Northbound is closed in Crawford County.
State police report a semi-truck fire forced the closing of the interstate from exit 141 (Rt 285, Geneva/Cochranton, to Exit 147A (Rt 6/322 Meadville.)
There is no time frame when the road in expected to reopen
