Some frightening moments for patients at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie early Wednesday morning when a generator failed, leaving the long-term care facility without critically needed power.

All residents and staff had to be evacuated.

12 Patients were transported to Ahn St. Vincent for care. Four of those patients were on ventilators, making it a life-or-death situation.

Dr. Chris Clark said the patients’ care was not interrupted thanks to seamless communication and coordination between the two facilities.

“We had communication with the leaders of select hospitals plus the clinicians. And that’s one of the unique things that happened in this particular incident is that we had physicians that have cared for the patients at select previously actually involved with the care delivery here at AHN St. Vincent so there’s no better handoff of patient care,” Dr. Clark said.

No word on when power will be restored at Select Specialty Hospital but St. Cincent officials said the patients can stay there as long as needed.