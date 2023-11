(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Multiple Penelec customers are dealing with power outages across the northwest Pennsylvania region on Tuesday.

According to Penelec, there are around 5 customers in Crawford and Venango counties, 627 Erie County customers and 625 Warren County customers affected by outages as of 1:15 p.m.

To see power outages in your area in real time, view this map.