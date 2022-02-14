Pregnant incarcerated women to benefit from new program at SCI Muncy

A new pilot program to help incarcerated pregnant women at the State Correctional Institution – Muncy was announced on Feb. 14. The program will provide doula services.

Doulas are professionals trained to support mothers through birthing and postpartum care. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, doulas will provide the mothers with support for nursing and feeding, perinatal depression and anxiety, and other pregnancy milestones.

The program was announced by the Governor’s office. Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf, the Department of Corrections and the Department of Human Services, the Tuttleman Foundation and Genesis Birth Services worked to launch the program in the commonwealth.

“Pregnancy is an incredibly rewarding period for a mother, but it also can be a physically and emotionally challenging time of change where a mother must monitor not just her own health and wellbeing, but that of her child,” First Lady Wolf said. “Going through this critical time while incarcerated separates a woman from her support network and normal care providers, and we must be sure that we are doing all we can to empower mothers and support their individual needs and preferences through this time.”

The pilot project will serve as a guide to bringing doula services to incarcerated women throughout the commonwealth.

DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead commended the program and said it helped the department fulfill its obligation to “help facilitate the health and wellbeing of the Pennsylvanias we serve – our children, parents, grandparents, and other loved ones, and maybe one day, each of us.”

“I believe that obligation extends further than those currently receiving care or services. We want all children to grow and thrive, and we want parents to know that they are supported through every step of this journey,” Snead said. “Offering doula services to women who are incarcerated will give them the advocate they deserve to help them through their pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum. It also helps to foster a continued connection with their children and families that will be beneficial as they reenter their communities and parent in person.”

Snead noted the services likely would have a lasting impact for the women and their children.

“This support will allow us to help both mother and child throughout their lives, and I am grateful to the DOC, Tuttleman Foundation, and Genesis Birth Services for helping us make this possible,” Snead said.

DOC Acting Secretary George Little hinted that the program’s benefits could reach beyond the individual families who receive services.

“Improving outcomes for pregnant and postpartum incarcerated women and their children has the potential to positively impact communities throughout the commonwealth,” Little said.

According to the press release, Doulas also can help maintain connection between women and their families, providing an additional layer that will help the mother when she re-enters her home and community. The support network also aims to connect the mother to additional services like home visiting, child care assistance, cash assistance, and other supports.

Positive impacts of doula care are often greater for pregnant women who are first-time mothers, lower income, or experience language or cultural barriers in the health care system, the press release noted, adding that doulas can help mothers from underserved communities vocalize their needs and preferences through pregnancy, birth, and postpartum.

Funding was provided by the Tuttleman Foundation.

“When an incarcerated mother gives birth, most of the time, they are alone, scared, and without any support or family by their side,” said Max Tuttleman of the Tuttleman Foundation. “Doulas offer that crucial support to families and individuals. Birth is a highly traumatic, emotionally-charged time in itself, and having an expert there to advise, support and hold one’s hand is immeasurably helpful. Incarcerated mothers deserve better and we are grateful to our partners that helped us make this pilot possible.”