Prep State Championships Video

The Cathedral Prep football team made history in 2018 as the first team from District 10 to ever win back-to back-to back state championships.

The Ramblers beat Imhotep Charter 38-7 in the Class 4A State Final and the JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com team was there to follow them all the way to the championship game in Hershey.

Running back Billy Lucas set a class 4A State Championship Game record with 40 carries for 287 yards to go along with three touchdowns.

Sports director Craig Smylie delivers the highlights while sports reporter Mike Fenner provides a game-recap from Hershey.

