Preparations begin for Christmas Eve Midnight Mass

Preparations are underway when it comes to celebrating Christmas this year.

A variety of masses are being offered through the Diocese of Erie.

The Christmas Midnight Mass offered by Bishop Persico at Saint Peter Cathedral will be broadcast live on Jet 24.

The broadcast will start with a half hour of music beginning at 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

One priest explains although many more will be at home watching this year, the spirit of Christmas will still be present.

“If anything this year kind of brings us closer together to that original Christmas and therefore call forth from us what does this mean for us in darkness and in trial and challenge God comes to us and something good and beautiful can happen,” says Fr. Michael Kesicki, Gannon University Chaplain.

