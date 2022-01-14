Preparations shine light on voting rights for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the City of Erie

Every year, the City of Erie finds a way to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This plans of honoring Dr. King this year include hopefuls wanting to bring awareness to current issues being face.

“The hour is late, the clock of destiny is ticking out. We must act now before it is too late. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Voting rights is the main focus of this year to honor Dr. King with a Martin Luther King Day rally for voting rights that will take place on Monday, January 17, in Perry Square.

The event is open to the public and individuals can expect to begin gathering at 11:00 a.m. Organizers of the event feel it shines a light on current issues in the nation.

“There’s no more significant thing that we can do to honor Dr. King than to push forward our voice to get federal action on the John Lewis Voting Rights Bill.” said Gary Horton, President of the Erie Branch of the NAACP.

As part of their Martin Luther King Day commemoration, Penn State Behrend will host a discussion with the brother of George Floyd.

From 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Philonise Floyd will be speaking at McGarvey Commons in the Reed Union Building. It will be 45 minutes of moderated discussion with 15 minutes of Q&A. The topics will include his brother’s death, the trial of Derek Chauvin, and social justice.

The event is free and open to the public.