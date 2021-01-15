President-elect unveils $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

The President-elect is laying the groundwork for his first major actions in office.

In a speech Thursday evening, he explained his $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan.”

It would allocate $400 billion toward tackling the virus with vaccinations and testing — striving to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days in office.

Other parts of the plan include a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, adding 400 extra federal dollars of unemployment aid per week.

It would also raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, provide help to small business, and re-open schools.

Biden also spoke about how the rescue plan adds direct assistance to American families.

“Our rescue plan also includes immediate relief to Americans hardest hit and most in need. We will finish the job of getting a total of $2,000 in cash relief to people who need it the most. The $600 already appropriated is simply not enough, we just have to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table,” said Joe Biden, D, President-elect.

Biden will have both the House and Senate controlled by Democrats, which should make it easier for him to get his agenda through Congress.